Helen Skelton's fairytale garden at Yorkshire home she'll never leave

BBC Countryfile star Helen Skelton loves the outdoors, so it comes as no surprise her sprawling garden at her lavish Yorkshire home is a labour of love.

The On The Farm presenter, who recently separated from her husband Richie Myler, shares her former marital home with their three children; Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie, who was born last December. Helen clearly finds joy in tending to her garden, having shared several glimpses of her stunning outdoor space on Instagram.

"Garden days are good days," Helen previously told fans, sharing a photo of her fairytale outdoor space.

The large patio, hidden pathways and luscious greenery also makes the perfect space for her kids to feel closer to nature while having fun. "Grateful for patio chalks - the only thing the boys will spend more than five mins doing," Helen shared.

Helen's fairytale garden could be out of a storybook

Helen previously admitted she "cannot take credit" for the garden at her lavish Yorkshire estate, though she is "very grateful for the years of work that went into it before we got to live here."

The BBC presenter also has an enviable pool set up in her luscious garden, and often shares snaps of her sunbathing whilst the children splash about in the pool behind her.

The star loves to spend summer days by the pool with her kids

"It’s a jungle. And I like it. Home sweet home," she said.

When previously asked if Helen would move home, the star replied: "You’ll have to carry me out of this gaff... can’t take any credit for this garden it was years of love and work by the previous owner.

Helen's garden looks so enchanting in the snow

"We do like little projects though so we’re keeping our hand in the house game because we like it. Always keen to do more of the things we like. Happy weekend."

Announcing her split with husband Richie on social media in April, Helen shared a short statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

