Stacey Solomon transforms her sprawling garden with genius DIY hack

Stacey Solomon's home renovations at Pickle Cottage may have taken a back seat while she took time away to spend with her newborn daughter Rose, but fans will be delighted to see Stacey has amped up the refurb on her £1.2million home.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse inside her sprawling garden at her and Joe Swash's Chelmsford estate, Stacey revealed she had been banished to the garden while restoration work was done on the chimney - but that didn't stop her from doing a spot of DIY.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms her £1.2million garden with DIY jet washer

Stacey told her 5.2 million Instagram followers: "While I'm not allowed near the chimney I'm going to jet wash the garden furniture. It's so gross, I'm well excited!"

The queen of home hacks then shared a series of ultra-satisfying videos of her pressure washer seamlessly erasing the dirt and grime off her patio furnishings.

Stacey's garden furniture looked good as new

"All I've done is jetwash and dried it with a cloth. Minimal effort, maximum result!" The Loose Women presenter swears by her Karcher pressure washer, and you can currently pick one up in the Amazon sale, if you hurry.

Kärcher Pressure Washer plus home kit, was £150 now £110, Amazon

The machine, plus the home kit of add-ons and patio detergent, is currently reduced from £150 to £110.

Stacey shares her stunning home with fiancé Joe, their newborn Rose, their two-year-old son Rex, and her two children Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and notably does a lot of the DIY herself.

Taking time to chill after her afternoon of jet washing, Stacey filmed her family cosying up on the sparkling clean furniture while she lit a crackling fire. "The boys finished their hot chocolates in 10 seconds [laughing emoji] and are back playing football, so Teddy and Peanut are cuddled up by the fire," Stacey penned.

Stacey's stunning garden is a family-friendly haven

If you're wondering where Stacey's chic square patio table-come-fire pit is from, she told fans she bought it from Moda Furnishings.

"Lots of you asking where this set is from. I'm not sure if they do it anymore, it's a couple of years old but it's from a place called @modafurnishings. They have beautiful bits," she added.

