The One Show's Alex Jones reveals sentimental new addition to garden

Alex Jones enjoyed a "day date" to Chelsea Flower Show with her husband Charlie on Monday, and revealed she had bought a new addition for the garden at their London home – the Dame Deborah James Rose which has been launched in support of the Bowelbabe Fund.

The One Show presenter gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the first day of the Royal Horticultural Society's event, which was also attended by the Queen, on Instagram Stories.

Sharing a photo of the stand that has been set up to showcase the new rose named in honour of Deborah, Alex shared a heartfelt tribute to the campaigner, writing: "Bought this and spoke with @iamlaurenmahon at the stand. They had already raised 22k for @bowelbabefund. There are no words for how much one individual has managed to inspire a whole country."

Alex also urged her followers to buy one too, if they are able to. "The rose is beautiful. Buy one if you can," she concluded.

Alex Jones bought the Dame Deborah James Rose at Chelsea Flower Show

Dame Deborah revealed that she had been given the "lovely honour" of having a rose named after her on Friday, and shared her hopes that one day her daughter Eloise could have the flower in her wedding bouquet one day in memory of her.

"I'm so honoured with the help of @worldofrosesuk and @theharknessrosecompany to announce the release of the Dame Deborah James Rose!" she wrote alongside a beautiful photo of herself holding a bouquet of the white blooms with a subtle 'ballet slipper pink' centre.

Alex attended the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband Charlie

"I actually cried when they asked me if they could name a rose after me. The new rose is available to pre-order now for delivery in Autumn 2022... Even better, £2.50 from the sale of each rose will be paid to the @Bowelbabefund."

She concluded: "What breaks my heart and brings me the most beautiful thought, is that this variety will and can now be grown forever, and maybe one day even Eloise might choose to have it in her wedding bouquet."

As well as being sold at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Dame Deborah James Rose is available to pre-order from World of Roses for delivery in autumn 2022.

