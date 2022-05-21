Deborah James overcome with emotion after receiving new honour amid cancer struggle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dame Deborah James was overcome with emotion on Friday after she received a new honour amid her devastating battle with bowel cancer.

MORE: Why Prince William was the chosen royal to present Deborah James with her damehood

The You, Me And The Big C podcaster – who has raised more than £6.3million with her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK – was recently presented with her Damehood at her home by Prince William, and now she is celebrating another "lovely honour".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Bowel Babe Deborah James' supermarket workout

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Deborah shared the sweet news that she has had a flower named after her and that a percentage of each sale will be donated to her Bowelbabe fund.

"I'm so honoured with the help of @worldofrosesuk and @theharknessrosecompany to announce the release of the Dame Deborah James Rose!" she wrote alongside a beautiful photo of herself holding a bouquet of the white blooms with a subtle 'ballet slipper pink' centre.

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly shares doctor's advice for spotting bowel cancer

RELATED: Naga Munchetty shares emotional message after BBC colleague's heartbreaking news

"I actually cried when they asked me if they could name a rose after me. The new rose is available to pre-order now for delivery in Autumn 2022... Even better, £2.50 from the sale of each rose will be paid to the @Bowelbabefund."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Deborah's rose features a subtle pink centre

Deborah also revealed that the rose will be introduced at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday and that the Harkness Rose Company will incorporate the flower into their Community Gardening Scheme, "which aims to get more vulnerable groups and people from underrepresented backgrounds involved in gardening".

Alongside her damehood and flower, Deborah has also announced her second book How to Live When You Could Be Dead and collaborated with In The Style on a new clothing range, including her 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt.

Deborah revealed the honour made her cry

Deborah then shared her heartbreaking hopes that her daughter might one day use the rose in her wedding bouquet as a reminder of her. Deborah announced this week that she is receiving end-of-life care.

She concluded: "What breaks my heart and brings me the most beautiful thought, is that this variety will and can now be grown forever, and maybe one day even Eloise might choose to have it in her wedding bouquet."

Deborah's followers were just as emotional about her honour, with one responding: "Wow! This is lovely, the thought of your daughter having your rose in her bouquet brought a tear to my eye - that will be so lovely for her."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.