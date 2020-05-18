The One Show host Alex Jones is in isolation with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons, Teddy and Kit, and apparently their eldest son Teddy has an impressive outdoor area to keep himself entertained during lockdown.

Alex Jones revealed the family garden with play area

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Alex shared a video of her son playing in the garden, complete with a large wendy house, a sand pit, a paddling pool and a water slide. She captioned the post, "Sundays" as Teddy was seen using the garden hose.

WATCH: Alex Jones' son takes his very steps in the garden

On the same day, Alex shared a look at another view of the garden as the couple's youngest son Kit took his very first steps outdoors. His dad Charlie was seen filming the special moment, before exclaiming "Good boy!" as Kit finally made it the whole way to him.

The home is a Victorian property that Alex renovated with her husband Charlie in 2016 before they moved in, and the inside is every bit as beautiful as the outside. The kitchen features pale green cupboards with white tiles on the walls and white marble worktops, as well as a large island in the middle of the room. It leads into an open-plan dining area, with herringbone wooden flooring and large patio doors with black frames that open onto the garden.

Alex revealed the family kitchen on husband Charlie's birthday

Upstairs, Alex and Charlie have a Scandi-style bedroom with white wooden floorboards, white shutters and a light grey button back headboard. The bathroom has similar white tiles to the kitchen with grey grouting, while there's also a huge free-standing white bathtub and a retro style silver radiator that doubles up as a towel rail. In a recent post discussing the coronavirus pandemic and the comfort she finds in rainbow displays for the NHS, Alex also revealed large sash windows in the living room with white shutters.

