Rylan Clark's bachelor pad gets a makeover ahead of Gogglebox return The garden has been upgraded

Rylan Clark posed topless on Wednesday to show off his new outdoor set-up. The former Big Brother and Celebrity Gogglebox star took to Instagram to reveal his garden after it had received a cheeky upgrade with new garden furniture.

"Getting ready for summer and I’ve shopped with them loads over the years and ended up getting this lovely set and rug from @modafurnishings. Always nice to say thank you ain’t it!!!! I’m ready to get the fire pit going!!!! Some lovely bits on there! Thanks guys really appreciate it xxx #gifted," Rylan wrote alongside the photo.

WATCH: Rylan Clark's honest comments about split from husband

The picture saw the star sitting on a huge outdoor corner sofa with rattan detail and cream cushions with a massive table stretched out in front of him complete with firepit.

In the picture an outdoor heater could also be seen, as well as a plant in a large purple pot.

Rylan's garden looks so stylish

While Rylan's garden may now be a highlight of his Essex home, we still can't get over the indoor swimming pool! The newly single star has a separate outbuilding for his swimming pool and he often shares clips inside the luxurious space.

The interiors of his property are pretty swoon-worthy too, with a marble-clad kitchen with a huge centre island and an entranceway that wouldn't look out of place in a Kardashian mansion stateside.

Fans will see more of his home on Gogglebox

While Rylan took a break from Celebrity Gogglebox due to his mother Linda's health issues, on Tuesday he delighted fans by sharing a photo of himself and his mum, simply captioned: "We're back #Gogglebox"

Rylan and Linda took time off from the show due to his mum's struggle with Crohn's disease, with Rylan explaining that their future on the show depended on his mum's health before they took a two-year hiatus. We are so glad to see them back – roll on Friday!

