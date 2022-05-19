10 best rattan garden furniture sets for your patio this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you on the hunt for new garden furniture that will stand the test of time but still look stylish? You need to get yourself a set of rattan garden furniture in that case, trust us!

It’s durable, weatherproof and natural-looking – and very budget-friendly. Great for the garden, balcony or patio – and we’ve picked out the best sets and pieces to take the hard work out for you, so keep scrolling

What is the best rattan garden furniture for my garden?

When you choose your rattan garden furniture, make sure you consider the size of your outside space and your budget and choose accordingly. There are two different types of rattan – natural wooden rattan and polyethylene blend known as polyrattan.

Polyrattan is waterproof and UV resistant which means it won’t fade in the sun. It can stay outside all year round in all weather conditions.

The natural wooden rattan is less durable, so you need to make sure you bring it inside when rain is forecast or invest in a good waterproof cover.

How do I clean rattan garden furniture?

To clean rattan garden furniture – both the natural rattan and the polyrattan types – use a soft cloth and warm water with washing-up liquid. You can also use a handheld vac to get rid of crumbs or debris and a toothbrush to remove any stubborn trapped dirt.

Do I need a cover for my rattan furniture?

It’s a good idea to get a cover for both types of rattan furniture to keep it in pristine condition for longer. Natural rattan should be put indoors or under a shelter during wet weather to stop it getting mould or mildew.

The best rattan garden furniture to buy online in 2022

