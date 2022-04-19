Rylan Clark's unexpected 'drunken' garden purchase has fans obsessed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rylan Clark has been delighting fans with the antics of Suzie the Squirrel thanks to the most unexpected garden purchase – a mini table for squirrels to dine on at his garden in Essex.

The former Big Brother presenter has shared multiple clips on his social media channels, capturing the precious moments when his garden's resident squirrel comes to enjoy a feast of nuts.

WATCH: Rylan Clark's rare comments about marriage breakdown

Denise Van Outen admitted to being "obsessed" with the updates and Frankie Bridge declared "I want one!"

Fans have been equally impressed by Rylan's random purchase. "Oh my God, love this. I've purchased one from Amazon just now!" wrote one and: "Probably the best thing I've ever seen," added another.

Rylan gets a daily visit from a local Squirrel

"Seriously the best drunken purchase you have ever made!!" teased one fan. It was on 3 April when Rylan first tweeted, "Don’t get drunk and order picnic tables for squirrels" along with a picture of the item in his house.

The presenter is obsessed with his drunken purchase

But since adding it to the garden and setting up a camera, Rylan has been pleased with his tipsy buy, bringing joy to himself and his fans who are keen to see Suzie's dining habits.

Rylan's home in Essex is seriously impressive. The five-bedroom property has a chic monochrome theme throughout and there is also a jaw-dropping indoor swimming pool on site. Since Rylan split from his husband Dan Baldwin he has been showing much more of his private space via Instagram.

We adore the ultra-modern kitchen with a huge island, dark cupboards and high-shine work surfaces. Other highlights of the property include a utility room and dressing room for the star.

