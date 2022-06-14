Phillip Schofield beams as he cuddles up in magical garden at London home This Morning presenter lives in Chiswick

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield owns a beautiful £2million property in Chiswick, west London, and on Monday he showcased the most magical garden!

Phillip shared a photograph of him smiling with happiness while snuggled up to a cute dog. "It's mutual love in the sun," wrote the star.

As well as the idyllic sunshine and the adorable pet, fans were able to admire Phillip's beautiful outdoor space at his private home.

The presenter was captured while sitting at a large wooden outdoor table surrounded by wicker chairs and he had a grey slate board with bread on it placed on the table. Yum!

Phillip looked delighted to be in his tranquil garden

Behind the star, his firepit and large barbeque could be seen, ideal for outdoor entertaining. There is also a wooden fence lining the garden and plenty of abundant trees making his space a tranquil haven.

In a previous Instagram post, Phillip revealed a full look at his 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020. It has been placed on the natural stone patio tiles and we're sure it's amazing for those stunning summer nights.

The Dancing on Ice star split from his wife Stephanie Lowe in 2020 when he came out as gay, and consequently, he moved into his bachelor pad in this affluent part of London. Ever since, Phillip has shown glimpses of his beautiful residence online, and his three million followers are always impressed.

The star has a beautiful firepit that's a 'work of art'

The star's former family home which he shared with his wife and their two daughters Molly and Ruby is located in Oxfordshire.

It is reported that the father-of-two also owns a property in Portugal and for many years, the family frequently visited their sun-soaked holiday home. It is unknown whether the house was sold on after the split or if Phillip and Stephanie still use it.

