Phillip Schofield reveals quirky additions to £2m home - but there's something missing

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield unveiled quirky new additions to his swanky London home on Thursday, but there was something missing.

The star shared an image of two monkey decorations sitting on a windowsill, showing off a hear no evil and a see no evil monkey but the speak no evil monkey was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the star added the emoji version on the post to make up for it.

The image revealed that the star has grey panelling as well as a grey window frame and he also has traditional wooden flooring. A small patioed area could also be observed outside of the window.

Phillip's £2million property is located in the leafy suburb of Chiswick in west London and since he moved in the star has shared glimpses of the modern space.

Phillip is missing one monkey ornament

Back in December, Phillip took to Instagram Stories to talk about his book, Life's What You Make It, from his living room. He sat on the floor in front of a chic white fireplace, where he had positioned candles and Christmas cards. He also has a rustic statement clock with Roman numerals mounted upon the wall.

The star has a stylish kitchen

The kitchen is terribly chic and it's where the star enjoys cooking and tasting his own brand wine. It is designed with white walls and matching white cupboards with grey worktops. He has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side.

Fans see glimpses into Phillip's home occasionally

In another video, Phillip revealed that he has a chalkboard titled 'Kitchen Notes' on another wall, where he had written 'Drink more gin!' It's a good memo to have!

Phillip's former home with wife Steph was located in Oxfordshire, and they shared it with their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

