This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has admitted he's "winging it" as he attempted DIY at his £2million London home on Tuesday.

The star took to Instagram to post a photograph of a sealant gun filled with adhesive. Alongside the snap that he shared with three million fans, he penned: "DIY when you don't have a clue what you're doing."

Phillip then proceeded to snap a selfie with the DIY tool ahead of his project. He accompanied the photo with the words: "The face of a man who is so winging it."

The star didn't reveal exactly what project he was about to embark on, but he was stood by a white brick wall when the photo was taken.

Phillip has resided in Chiswick, west London since 2020 when he came out as gay, as he used to live with his wife Stephanie in Oxfordshire.

While the Dancing on Ice host likes to keep his sanctuary pretty private, he has offered up glimpses inside his beautiful home via his Instagram account.

Fans have admired his living room when he sat on the floor of the space to promote his own book. He positioned himself in front of a chic white fireplace, where he had positioned candles and at the time, Christmas cards. He also has a rustic statement clock with Roman numerals mounted upon the wall.

The star has a beautiful cooking space

The kitchen is ultra-modern with white cabinets and grey worktops, and he's revealed on This Morning that he has a whole cupboard dedicated to his love of gin!

Phillip revealed his garden to his fans

Phillip also has the luxury of a garden, a real bonus when living in London, and he's shown off the addition of a grand-looking firepit online. The photo also revealed that he has natural stone patio tiles, panelled fences with climber plants and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges.

