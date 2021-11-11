Phillip Schofield's genius Christmas tree hack is a total game-changer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield revealed a genius Christmas tree hack on Thursday's episode of the show – and we'll definitely be trying it this year!

Interior Designer Kelly Hoppen was hosting a segment about Christmas tree decorations, talking Phillip and co-star Holly Willoughby through the trends for the season when the star made the revelation. Phil explained that he's always in charge of putting lights on the Christmas tree and that he always stands back and squints his eyes to enable him to see where more lights are needed. This means there are no unsightly gaps – genius! Now, why didn't we think of that?

Kelly Hoppen admitted she's a big fan of tinsel at Christmas and she suggests "more is more" when it comes to decorating your home.

As Christmas decorations go up earlier and earlier this year, many celebrities have plans to deck their halls in November instead of waiting for December.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has already had a festive wreath made up for her and Loose Women presenter Frankie Bridge is putting up her Christmas tree in November.

Kym Marsh has had a festive wreath made already

Back last year, fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond revealed her own Christmas tree hack by showing fans that she puts her tree on top of a table. We can only assume that this is to fit more presents underneath (winning) but it's also a handy tip for families with pets and children who are at floor level.

We can't wait to glimpse into the wonderful homes of the stars when they've transformed them for the festive season. Now, pass us some lights, we're ready to go…

