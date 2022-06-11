Holly Willoughby stuns in off-duty style for peek inside impeccable £3m London home The This Morning star gave a glimpse into her Friday night

Holly Willoughby gave fans a peek inside her stunning £3million London home on Friday as she tried to enjoy "a moment to myself", despite her children distracting her in the background.

The This Morning star uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories and appeared to be sitting on the floor in her living room with a variety of her 'Waxing Moon' wax melts in front of her on a wooden, glass-top coffee table.

Holly looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a simple white T-shirt and skinny black trousers, with her blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail.

It's not surprising that Holly was hoping for a relaxing quiet moment as she revealed that the noise in the background of her video was her "kids killing themselves upstairs".

"Well, the kids are killing themselves upstairs, you can probably hear that in the background," she explained. "I'm going to have a moment to myself. A moment of calm, a moment of Waxing Moon – and just let it waft a scent of calm over me."

Holly shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven. She occasionally reveals glimpses of her beautiful home on social media and her lifestyle website Wylde Moon, and previously revealed that her bathroom is her most treasured room in the house.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the Freeze the Fear host explained: "I love my bathroom. It's probably my favourite. It's got a really nice bath and I love having a bath so that's kind of my little sanctuary in there."

Holly's living room is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman

Explaining her relaxed approach to interior design, she added: "For me it's about spaces that are comfortable and comforting but that are also really liveable, like you've got to have a sofa where if something gets spilled on it, it's fine, because you can just take the cover off and put it in the wash.

"You've got to be able to enjoy it, I have got three children, I've got to have walls where it’s like 'It’s ok 'coz I am going to be able to wipe that finger print off', like I don't want to be going round going 'don’t touch that!'"

