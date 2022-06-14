Ariana Grande buys new $4.9million marital home from Hollywood star – and they're set to be neighbours The Rain on Me singer is moving to the Hollywood Hills

Ariana Grande has splashed out $4.9million on an incredible new home with her husband Dalton Gomez – and it has a very famous former owner and neighbour.

The God Is a Woman singer bought the Hollywood Hills property from Cameron Diaz, who also owns the house next door with her husband Benji Madden. However, the couple are said to spend the majority of their time in a modern farmhouse they own in Beverly Hills' prestigious Post Office neighbourhood.

Planning documents suggest that Cameron originally bought the home in a bid to expand her house next door, which was her primary residence at the time. The actress had hoped to demolish the existing house and replace it with a new, much larger home. However, she never went through with the plans.

Instead, Cameron updated the home in 2018 with a new roof and windows, an expanded kitchen and remodelled bathrooms, so it should be in good condition for Ariana.

It is set on half an acre of land, and has two bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and is much more modest than the $8.9million mansion Ariana also owns in the nearby Bird Streets neighbourhood.

It is not known whether the 28-year-old intends to move into the home, if she has bought it for a family member or friend, or even just as an investment, as she has a vast property portfolio and has previously owned other homes in the Hollywood Hills in the past.

Ariana and Dalton also own a $6.75million home in Montecito, known as The Porter House, where they tied the knot in 2021.

The Tudor-style home formerly belonged to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, but Ariana purchased it in May 2020 for a reported $6.8 million. Now, it offers newlyweds Ariana and Dalton 5,500 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

