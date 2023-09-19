Will Ariana Grande sell $6.75m mansion with heartbreaking memories?

The Side to Side singer has filed for divorce from husband Dalton

Ariane Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have confirmed their split by filing for divorce, just two years after they married.

The couple said 'I do' in May 2021, and their venue of choice was their home in Montecito, and now with the break-up, will Ariana be looking to say Thank U, Next to her property?

Her Montecito mansion is known as The Porter House, and interestingly, it was originally built in the UK. How did it make the journey across the world you may ask? According to Dirt, it started as two separate barns built in England in the 1700s, which were dismantled and carefully shipped to California before being rebuilt as a single property, connected by a solarium.

The Tudor-style home formerly belonged to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, but Ariana purchased it in May 2020 for a reported $6.8 million. Now, it offers newlyweds Ariana and Dalton 5,500 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

At the time, sharing the news that she had wed her boyfriend of 16 months, Ariana posted pictures inside her living room which boasts white carpets, beamed ceilings and a statement log fireplace.

The star shared wedding photos from inside her living room

The couple made it into a romantic venue for the wedding celebrations by adding white candles and hanging garlands from the ceiling.

Outside, it features a white and half-timber framed exterior with greenery surrounding the windows, which could be seen as Ariana and Dalton kissed for a photo.

So no doubt it will now hold heart-wrenching memories for the singing star.

The couple met in January 2020

Elsewhere, there are two kitchens with a huge glass-fronted fridge and a master with an en suite bathroom.

The Voice star Ariana also invested in a $13.7 million property in The Bird Streets neighbourhood of Los Angeles in June 2020, but this one includes a very modern interior with floor-to-ceiling walls with views over the surrounding hills.

Other features include an L-shaped infinity pool, a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and lounge area on the top floor, and a media lounge, wine cellar, fitness studio and a wellness centre on the lower level.

TMZ have reported that the pair have divorced upon the grounds of 'irreconcilable differences' but no further details have been given. The publication also reported that the split actually took place back in February.

What will happen to Ariana's property portfolio? We shall see...