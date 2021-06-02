Cameron Diaz shares new look inside jaw-dropping garden at $14million LA home The Holiday star lives with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz shared a rare peek inside her gorgeous garden on Tuesday, revealing more of the sprawling space than she ever has before.

The Holiday star marked the beginning of Pride month on 1 June by posting a fun video alongside her pal, comedian Benito Skinner.

In the clip, Cameron and Benito take fans on a tour of her backyard while also promoting her wine brand, Avaline, complete with cork popping sound effects.

"@bennydrama7 broke into my backyard and things got a little...dramatic," the 48-year-old joked in the caption before adding: "Popping off Pride Month with @avaline."

The video starts with Cameron sitting on a wooden sun lounger with a gorgeous view of the hills behind her as she pops the cork off a bottle of Avaline.

Benito then joins her and they continue to pop up in other areas of Cameron's garden throughout the video, revealing much of the surroundings.

Cameron lives with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix

Cameron's grounds are filled with luscious plants and trees and she even has what appears to be a small pond and a concrete pathway around the property.

The views look spectacular and there is plenty of comfy-looking furniture for Cameron and her husband, Benji Madden, to sit out and enjoy the sunshine with their daughter, Raddix.

Cameron and Benji moved into a $14M Beverly Hills home in October, which is located in the mountains, in a gated community that's home to stars such as Adele, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence.

Cameron lives in a gated community

The Hollywood star has found a new passion in wine making with her business partner Katherine Power, which has allowed her to work at home while being there for her young daughter.

In a recent interview, Cameron revealed that she had no plans on going back to acting, as she's now at a different stage of her life.

Appearing on Sirius XM’s Quarantine with Bruce, the actress said: "Being a wife and a mother, it’s just the most, what’s the word I’m looking for? Rewarding. Thank you. I was like, it's not validating in any way it's fulfilling. That's what it is. It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”

