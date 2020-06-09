Cameron Diaz is incredibly private about her personal life, so much so that she didn't even tell fans about her baby news until after Raddix was born at the end of December. The Charlie's Angels star has been enjoying spending quality time with her young family during the lockdown at home in LA, and has even given fans a glimpse inside her beautiful house during several Instagram Lives over the past few weeks. The Hollywood actress tends to sit in the same spot in her open-plan living room, in front of a large black-framed window, overlooking her spacious garden. The English country home also boasts six bedrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool with a hot tub.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 11 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

The actress - who lives with Raddix and husband Benji Madden - recently gave a mini tour inside her garden too, showing fans a look at her vegetable patch on Instagram, which was brimming with freshly grown garlic. Cameron is a keen cook and explained in the caption that she was planning on making plenty of meals with her fresh produce. She wrote: "Last year's garlic harvest...We eat A LOT of garlic in this house. With gratitude and love, I used every single bulb to make meals for my family and friends. What's your favorite dish that you make using garlic?? #loveasmymainingredient #homegrown #homecooking."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope bonds with uncle Kanye West in sweet photos

Cameron Diaz inside her living room at home in LA

Cameron enjoys nothing more than spending time in the kitchen and recently opened up about her passion for cooking in April during an Instagram Live with her friend Katherine Power. The mother-of-one opened up about her refusal to waste any food, and admitted that she saves any leftovers on her plate for a new meal the following day. Cameron revealed that this mentality stemmed from her childhood, where she grew up learning how to make the most out of ingredients, even if they were out of date.

MORE: Cameron Diaz opens up about her parenting style in rare interview

The Hollywood star lives with husband Benji Madden and baby daughter Raddix

During the chat, Cameron also opened up about motherhood for the first time. The Annie star joked that Raddix had prepared the couple for the lockdown, saying: "I have basically been in quarantine already as I have a three-month-old." The actress also praised Benji as a dad, telling Katherine: "After we've done bathtime with the baby, Benji puts the baby to bed, I am so lucky he is such an amazing father. He is my baby's daddy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.