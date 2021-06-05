Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside her wooden living room

Cameron Diaz has given fans a glimpse inside her living room at her $14million LA home – and it had enough wood to create a forest.

In a clip where she promoted an Omaze contest that benefited public radio stations, the star sat in her glamorous home.

Cameron was sat on a beautiful white sofa with a blue wavelike design dotted along the top of it, and a large golden-coloured ornament towering over the back.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz showcases beautiful wooden living room

Behind her was the most incredible wall made entirely out of wooden panelling, and the wall wasn't the only wooden item in Cameron's home.

To her side was a mesmerising wooden unit with glass panes that housed several books and a metal ornament.

On the top of the unit were more books and a wooden ornament.

Cameron was filming inside her home for a contest to "grab a drink with Cameron Diaz and support public radio".

"Last chance to win a trip to meet up with me & support the amazing work of Southern California Public Radio!" she explained in the caption.

The star has a beautiful wooden living room

Fans were floored by Cameron's radiance in the video, as they strings of heart eyes face emojis in the comments.

One fan added: "You are so beautiful. Love you Cameron!"

The There's Something About Mary star lives in her sprawling home with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix.

And to mark the start of Pride Month, Cameron recently showed fans several glimpses of her garden as she filmed with comedian Benito Skinner, known by the stage name of Benny Drama.

In the clip, Cameron and Benny take fans on a tour of her backyard while also promoting her wine brand, Avaline, complete with cork popping sound effects, to the tune of Popcorn.

The star has the most glamorous home

"@bennydrama7 broke into my backyard and things got a little...dramatic," the 48-year-old joked in the caption before adding: "Popping off Pride Month with @avaline."

The video starts with Cameron sitting on a wooden sun lounger with a gorgeous view of the hills behind her as she pops the cork off a bottle of Avaline.

The grounds are filled with luscious plants and trees and she even has what appears to be a small pond and a concrete pathway around the property.

Cameron and Benji moved into a $14M Beverly Hills home in October, which is located in the mountains, in a gated community that's home to stars such as Adele, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence.

