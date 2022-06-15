Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's surprising UK relocation revealed The couple have made a big change in their home life

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have recently been revealed to be dividing their time between the UK and Portugal with their son August thanks to Jack's latest business contract, but that's not the only change the couple has made to their living arrangements.

While the 32-year-old and her family have spent the past year living at Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, they will reportedly now relocate back to Kensington Palace as their UK base.

However, rather than return to their former home of Ivy Cottage where they used to live, it is believed the family will have Nottingham Cottage as their family home.

Nott Cott, as it's affectionately known, is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate. It has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

Princess Eugenie was living in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor

The property was also once home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and is even where Prince Harry proposed to Meghan back in 2017. Prince Harry lived in the home from 2013 until moving to Windsor after his wedding.

The Christopher Wren-designed cottage has been home to royals and non-royals long before the Sussexes, including Prince William and Kate who lived there for a brief stint in 2013 with their newborn son Prince George, while their mansion Apartment 1A was being renovated.

The couple are dividing their time between the UK and Portugal

As reported by The Telegraph, the family have recently moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6million.

It sounds like an idyllic place for Eugenie and Jack to raise their son August and there are activities like golf, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

