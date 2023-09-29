Princess Eugenie's Portuguese home has heartbreaking backstory – discover

Last week saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Portugal – but do the Sussex's know the sad story behind their cousin's relocation?

Princess Eugenie and Jack moved to Portugal to reside in a lavish family residence in Comporta and while their life in the Algarve is likely idyllic, the big move was actually down to unexpected circumstances.

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack moved to Portugal for his job

But the company's magazine explains how the business opportunity actually came about: "CostaTerra came to be part of the Discovery portfolio after a nearly 20-year search for an appropriate project in Europe. The project was initially undertaken by a Portuguese family, but after their patriarch's passing, they decided to sell. The family's permitted plans called for a golf course, 350 homes, and a hotel."

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6 million.

As for how the homes will look, the "architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living," according to the same article.

It sounds like an idyllic place for Eugenie and Jack to raise their sons August and Ernest and there are activities such as golf, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

Princess Eugenie and her son August Brooksbank

Knowing that Meghan loves yoga and Harry is a keen golfer, we wonder if the royals engaged in these activities during their visit?

The time spent in the Algarve was a well-deserved break for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their non-stop week in Germany where they fully immersed themselves in the Invictus Games.

The pair were spotted in Melides, Aljento, close to Eugenie and Jack's based in the country.

Meghan and Harry travelled without their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to Portuguese publication Nova Gente which reported the news first.

Love the royals? Listen to the latest edition of our Right Royal Podcast for the inside scoop...