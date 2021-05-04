Princess Eugenie reveals never-ending garden at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie is currently residing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy. When the royal shared birthday wishes for her husband on Instagram, she also revealed more of her garden than ever before.

The princess uploaded a series of images of Jack, two of which also included their son August. She included the caption: "You are exceptional... Happy Birthday my love," to mark his 35th birthday on 3 May.

The first snap, where doting dad Jack is seen cradling the newborn, shows off an immaculate expanse landscaped garden. There is a small path in the frame as well as an abundance of trees, some of which have bird nests in.

While the second photograph has been shot with pulled focus, the greenery behind Jack makes it clear that it was taken outdoors and there is a hint of a wooden structure behind him, which could be a pergola.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have a stunning garden space

The final image of choice is a stylish shot of Jack facing away from the camera, walking alongside a body of water. It is not known if this was captured within their private grounds, but it very well could be as the grounds of the Frogmore Estate has a large lake which is usually surrounded with daffodils in spring.

Eugenie shared the photos for Jack's 35th birthday

It was only last month when Princess Eugenie shared another family picture within their idyllic property.

The proud parents stood in front of a huge blossom tree with their new baby son August. The beautiful backdrop for their Easter message wowed Eugenie's Instagram followers, with one writing: "What a tree!!" and another penning: "Wow! What a lovely tree!"

Jack was pictured next to a picturesque lake

Given the glimpses we have seen inside the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, we can be sure that when August is a little older, he will have an amazing space to run and play!

