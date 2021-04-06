Princess Eugenie's fans mesmerised by garden in latest photo with baby August Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son in February 2021

Princess Eugenie has shared a new photograph from the idyllic garden of Frogmore Cottage with Jack Brooksbank and their baby son, August – and fans were blown away by the picture-perfect tree they posed in front of.

SEE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's home to raise royal baby revealed

One follower wrote: "What a tree!!" and another penned: "Beautiful tree and beautiful new family! Happy Easter!" A third added: "Wow! What a lovely tree!"

The tree in question is a very large white flowering blossom tree, which made a gorgeous backdrop for their Easter upload. Princess Eugenie accompanied the family snap with the caption: "Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

In the photograph, which has received over 90,000 likes so far, Eugenie is wearing a floral-patterned blue maxi dress with a V-cut neckline, and she has a cardigan tucked casually over her arm. Baby August is wrapped up in a baby carrier on Jack's chest – and both Eugenie and Jack are beaming at the camera.

Princess Eugenie's garden has the most wonderful tree

It is unknown who would have taken the photograph, but perhaps it was a visiting member of the family, now that coronavirus restrictions permit meeting outdoors.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new £11million home is full of hidden references

RELATED: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child earlier this year

It is not the first time that we have seen their blooming gardens, as back in March Princess Eugenie shared a beautiful Mother's Day snap revealing a very impressive bed of daffodils. The image was posted on 14 March 2021, and it showed baby August lying in the vibrant garden.

Princess Eugenie also has lovely flower beds

This home was once the UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before they made the move to America, and during their time here it is believed that Meghan also planted several flowers. When their son Archie Harrison was born Chrysanthemums Direct unveiled a Chrysanthemum named after him, and it is thought these yellow blooms are planted within the grounds. The place must look just like The Chelsea Flower Show!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.