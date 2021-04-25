This Morning star Holly Willoughby's plans to extend £3m mansion revealed The This Morning star lives in London with her family

Holly Willoughby has big plans to update her family home, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, Holly and her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, have applied for planning permission to make some major changes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby inspires fans with big garden project

The couple have submitted plans which would see their London home, which is worth £3m, add a first-floor side and rear extension.

However, Holly and Dan will have to wait to find out whether they will be allowed to build as they need approval from the local authority.

Neighbours have reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise, and the couple's previous attempt to extend their property was foiled.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby candidly discusses difficult family decision

Back in 2016, the couple's plans to add a two-storey extension were denied.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite polka dot homeware pattern is in the Amazon sale

SEE: Holly Willoughby shares unseen area of garden in new selfie

Whether the changes go ahead or not, however, Holly, Dan, and their three young children still share a spacious and lovely home.

Holly shares a spacious home in London with her family

Boasting six bedrooms and overlooking the Thames, the posh property is in sought-after South West London.

The This Morning presenter has previously shared glimpses of her house to Instagram, with one showing that the lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman.

A photo shared in December showed her Christmas tree in the corner with wrapped presents taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys could also be seen on the floor.

The star's home boasts six bedrooms and a lovely garden

Holly has also previously showed a peek inside her youngest son Chester’s bedroom sharing a sweet snapshot of his "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys.

The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all of his toys lined up against the wall.

Perhaps most impressive of all, the house has a spacious kitchen which looks to have plenty of counter space and ample storage, complete with matte white cupboards and glass display cases to showcase mugs and crockery.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.