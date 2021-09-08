Boris Johnson's wife Carrie's latest Downing Street transformation revealed The Prime Minister and his family live at No. 11 Downing Street

Just months after Boris Johnson's wife Carrie redecorated their home at Downing Street, she has turned her attention to the official rooms downstairs, the Daily Mail has reported.

Unlike the bold decor she opted for in their private family residence, Carrie chose more muted colours for her latest transformation. It reportedly included freshly painted cream walls decorated with modern artwork and new red carpets on the floors.

After moving into their flat at No. 11 Downing Street back in July 2019, Carrie supposedly turned to eco interior designer and co-founder of Soane, Lulu Lytle – who is known for her bright colours and prints – to put her own stamp on the home.

It is not known exactly what interiors Carrie and Boris have chosen, but it supposedly included gold wallpaper.

The Prime Minister and his wife share the property with their son Wilfred, who was born in 2020, and they are expecting another child in December after suffering a tragic miscarriage earlier this year which left them "heartbroken".

The four-bedroom flat, which was also home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, offers plenty of space for their growing family.

It has been a busy few months for the couple, who got married in May 2021. Boris and Carrie tied the knot in a surprise secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

The 33-year-old bride was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos, which she teamed with an elegant floral headband.

Boris and Carrie are parents to son Wilfred

Meanwhile, Boris recently made a private trip to Scotland to visit the Queen at her royal residence, Balmoral Castle.

Downing Street confirmed that Boris travelled to Balmoral on Saturday before returning to London on Monday, but it is not known whether Carrie and their 16-month-old son joined him.

"The PM was in Balmoral over the weekend. It was an entirely private visit," the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

