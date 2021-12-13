Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's three marriages and seven children The Prime Minister's personal life revealed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his second child with wife Carrie Symonds in December, a "healthy baby girl" born at a London hospital.

MORE: Boris Johnson's bride Carrie Symonds stunned in alternative boho wedding dress

Boris, 57, shares two children with ex-PR chief Carrie; the couple welcomed their son Wilfred in April 2020. This is the Conservative party leader's third marriage and he is a father of seven children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boris and Carrie announce birth of first baby

Find out more about Boris' relationships and children below…

Boris Johnson's third wife Carrie Symonds

The PM is married to Carrie Symonds, 33, daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds. The pair tied the knot in May and share two children together.

They were first linked when they spent Valentine’s Day together in 2018. Carrie announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child in July this year.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie

At the time, she also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier in the year. "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote on social media. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well." She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

Alongside her heartfelt caption, Carrie also posted a picture of a blue pram Christmas decoration.

MORE: 19 cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

LOOK: The 64 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Boris Johnson's relationship with Helen MacIntyre

Boris is also dad to a daughter, Stephanie, born in 2009, who he shares with journalist Helen MacIntyre.

In 2010 it was revealed that the politician had fathered a daughter with arts consultant Helen, during his marriage to second wife Marina. Not much is known about Stephanie or Boris' relationship with her.

Helen MacIntyre, who Boris shares a daughter with

Boris Johnson's second wife Marina Wheeler

Boris parted ways from his second wife, Marina, in 2018 after 25 years of marriage. Marina is a human rights lawyer who became a Queen's Counsel in 2016, and the daughter of journalist and broadcaster Charles Wheeler and his wife, Dip Singh.

Boris Johnson with his second wife Marina Wheeler

In 2018, the couple released a joint statement on the end of their marriage, confirming they had decided several months ago that "it was in our best interests to separate".

"We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is underway," it read. "As friends, we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Together they have two daughters and two sons: Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo.

Boris with daughter Lara and his mother

Lara, 28 is a British arts and fashion journalist and model, educated at Bedales School before studying a degree in degree in Latin and Comparative Literature at the University of St Andrews. She was the features editor at SHOWstudio and has written for prestigious titles Tatler and Vogue.

Boris and Marina's son Milo, 26, is the Prime Minister's oldest son. According to The Mirror, he's a keen sportsman and attended at Westminster School before studying at London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

Boris' son Milo

Cassia, 24, is a writer and went to Highgate School, reveals The Mirror. Her younger brother Theodore studied at Cambridge and is the spitting image of his famous father.

Boris Johnson's first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen

Boris met Allegra while they were students at Oxford, and they wed in 1987 - but their marriage was subsequently annulled in 1993.

Allegra Mostyn-Owen is the daughter of the art historian William Mostyn-Owen and the Italian writer Gaia Servadio. The couple did not have children together.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.