Victoria and David Beckham's four swimming pools are perfect for the heatwave - photos

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham divide their time between homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami, and while their homes are all very different, there is one thing some of them have in common – they have their own swimming pools!

From their rooftop pool in Miami to their outdoor pool and plunge pool in their country retreat, see photos of the Beckhams' enviable swimming pools that are perfect for the summer heatwave…

At their home in the Cotswolds, where the family has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic before moving to Miami at Christmas time for David to work, they have not one, but two types.

Victoria and David have a plunge pool at their home in the Cotswolds

Their youngest son Cruz unveiled the first feature in July 2019: a plunge pool. It's a circular wooden design positioned on the lawn in front of their traditional Estonian cabin, complete with sauna, steam room and relaxation area.

Victoria and David Beckham also have a large outdoor pool

The second style at their Cotswolds estate was unveiled last year, when Romeo shared a never-before-seen look. It's a traditional (but enormous) outdoor swimming pool, where he posed for a photo with his girlfriend Mia Regan, and revealed that it has blue tiles inside, while the surrounding area is designed with concrete flooring, large flower beds and a brick wall with a wooden gate.

At their former villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Victoria and David had an equally impressive outdoor pool. The entire family posed for a picture in front of it on David's birthday, showing that it is framed with cream concrete flooring, matching the surrounding buildings. The main house is situated at one side, featuring several archways and an open-air ground floor, while the first floor has windows with white shutters.

David and Victoria bought the property for £1.3million in 2002, but it was reported that David has since gifted the house to Victoria's parents, Tony and Jackie Adams, after the family barely had time to stay there due to work commitments. Nonetheless, Victoria and David have stayed at the house while visiting Tony and Jackie.

Victoria set up a paddling pool at their house in London

In London, it seems that the family haven't yet invested in a permanent pool, but Victoria previously set up an inflatable style on the patio area. She captioned the post, "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!"

