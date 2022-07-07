Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson live with their two young children? The Prime Minister is set for big changes

As Boris Johnson steps down as Prime Minister, he and wife Carrie Johnson will have to move out of number 11, a property reserved for the leader of the country. Where will Boris, Carrie and their two children Wilfred and Romy live?

Before moving into his Downing Street home, Boris resided at a Camberwell flat in London. While it's unknown if the Prime Minister has retained the property, it seems likely that he will seek to stay in London if he keeps some sort of governmental role. However, since becoming PM, Boris has fathered two children with Carrie so perhaps they will be seeking a family residence to stay in.

Boris does have a country retreat that he could take cover at though, as he snapped up a beautiful Oxfordshire home in 2003. It has been reported that Boris forked out £640,000 for his four-bedroom, Grade II listed home which is nestled amongst rolling hills and picturesque fields.

The family will move out of their current home

The property also features a swimming pool and tennis court, perfect for recreation.

It has been reported that the home is currently being rented out while Boris isn't living there, but it is an option for the family to move into in the near future.

According to Mansion Global, the cottage is now worth a staggering £1.2million.

Carrie and Boris have a big move ahead

After moving into number 11 back in July 2019, Carrie and Boris supposedly turned to eco interior designer and co-founder of Soane, Lulu Lytle, to put their own stamp on the property so they will have to say goodbye to the beautiful interiors of their home.

Who will move into number 11?

When the next Prime Minister is voted in by his or her peers, it is possible that they will take up residency at number 11, next door to their main place of work, number 10. Of course, they will also have the option to stay at number 10, but it reported to be smaller than number 11, hence why Carrie and Boris chose to live next door instead.

