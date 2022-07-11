Phillip Schofield reveals private home gym during hot and sweaty workout The This Morning presenter lives in Chiswick

Phillip Schofield, 60, gave fans a glimpse of his private home gym during a hot and sweaty workout on Monday.

The This Morning presenter decided to embark on a gruelling workout despite the UK's heatwave and he took to Instagram Stories to show off his heavy dumbbells and the fan keeping him cool during the session.

Alongside the quick snap, which also revealed the 32 degree temperature, Phillip wrote: "A bit hot for this but a beach bod isn't going to happen on its own!!"

The presenter showed his workout set-up

As well as his free weights and fan, Phillip also got his Love Island personalised water bottle in shot that he got gifted on This Morning. The perfect way to stay hydrated, we say!

Phil's workout space is a plain white room with wooden flooring, and it looks like the ideal place for a summer workout.

The presenter has a beautiful home in London

The Dancing on Ice star's £2million Chiswick property has stylish interiors throughout, including a cosy lounge and a modern kitchen space.

The kitchen has been the location of choice for many of Phil's Instagram pictures. In one post, he revealed that he has a chalkboard titled 'Kitchen Notes' on another wall, where he had written 'Drink more gin!'

Outside, the star has a pristine garden where he likes to spend summer evenings. To help him enjoy the space after dark there is a beautiful firepit from Wahlström Fire Pits, which according to the website retails for around £1,000!

Phil has a stunning garden

Recently, Phil sat at his outdoor dining table for a photo and behind the star, his firepit and large barbeque could be seen, ideal for outdoor entertaining. There is also a wooden fence lining the garden and plenty of abundant trees making his space a tranquil haven.

The star's former home was located in Oxfordshire, and alongside his wife Steph, he shared it with their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

It is believed Phil also has a residence in Portugal that he has visited in previous summers. The sun-soaked villa in the Algarve features a swimming pool, beach views and a spacious terrace. It sounds dreamy to us.

