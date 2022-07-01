Phillip Schofield stocks his modern kitchen for fellow TV star sleepover The This Morning star is prepping for a sleepover

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed the fully stocked modern kitchen inside his £2million bachelor pad ahead of an exciting sleepover.

The star snapped a photo of his latest shopping haul before welcoming fellow presenter Alison Hammond to come and stay at his home. Phillip joked: "Alison Hammond is coming to stay! A very easy guest, I think I got everything on the rider."

The photo showed two large bottles of still water, a bottle of Bailey's, a loaf of bread, a jar of marmalade, a melon and a punnet of grapes.

Phillip's snap also allowed fans to see his chic cooking space with grey high shine work surfaces and a modern induction hob. The room also has beautiful wooden floors, adding to the modern yet cosy feel.

The star is prepared for Alison Hammond's visit

The Dancing on Ice host has lived in this Chiswick property since he split from his wife Stephanie in 2020 when he came out as gay.

A previous photo of the inside of Phillip's kitchen revealed that he has a small chalkboard on the wall and at the time it had the message: "Drink more gin!" We couldn't agree more.

Phillip has a chic kitchen space

The star also has an immaculate garden at his west London pad where he has a barbeque that he uses for entertaining and a stunning fire pit.

His fire pit is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020. It was placed on the natural stone patio tiles, while Phillip has wooden panelled fences with climber plants and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges.

Check out Phillip's stunning firepit!

The TV personality also has a second home in the Algarve, which he has owned for several years. Phillip used to enjoy family holidays every summer in Portugal with Steph and their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

