Love Island 2022: meet the four new bombshells Out with the old and in with the new!

With two islanders leaving Love Island for good (although it has yet to be confirmed who just yet), the show’s producers have wasted no time in sending in four new singletons to tempt the contestants. Meet them here…

New islanders Lacey, Jamie, Nathalia and Reece will be joining the villa on Wednesday, and it sounds like the current cast are nervous! Chatting about their arrival, Indiyah said: “I don’t think bombshells care about bonds!” Meanwhile, Ekin-Su joked that Davide was “buzzing” to hear the name Nathalia in case she is Italian.

WATCH: Ekin-Su and Davide at odds with one another

So who are the new bombshells? The villa is set to welcome 25-year-old dancer Lacey, who is ready to stir things up. She said: “I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

Lacey is a dancing pro

She will be joined by 27-year-old professional footballer Jamie. Who said: “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.” Meanwhile, Brazilian Nathalie, 23, said: “I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out.”

Nathalie, 23, will be entering the villa

Last but not least, 23-year-old model Reece said: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

Could Jamie be the man for Danica?

Speaking about the new arrivals on Twitter, one person said: “I feel like Adam Collard may start Adam Collarding again when the new girls come in,” while another added: “I want both these guys to be fighting, tussling, sparring, woo-ing like they’ve never woo’ed before, for Danica.”

