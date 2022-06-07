Gemma Owen's family home with footballer dad Michael Owen is so luxurious – see inside The teen is currently starring on Love Island

Michael Owen's eldest daughter Gemma Owen is among the new lineup of Islanders currently living it up in the Love Island villa in Majorca, and she previously revealed that he will be watching the show and supporting her from their home in Northop, near Mold, Wales.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters before entering the villa, she said: "I think he definitely will be watching and he's never watched the show before, he’s obviously seen a few clips, but he's not he's not a Love Island fan! He will be supporting, he’s very supportive and I think he trusts me to not do anything to embarrass him or any of the family!"

Gemma still lives at home with her parents and siblings, in a lavish Grade II-listed manor house that Michael bought in 2001.

The retired footballer has revealed a few glimpses inside the £4million home on Instagram, showing the wood-panelled hallway, incredible garden, and framed football memorabilia he has on his display from his England career, including his ballon d'or award.

Michael Owen has football memorabilia on display

Meanwhile, the family also showcased the lavish property on ITV's Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon, revealing that it also has equestrian facilities, a putting green, and a home cinema with comfy velvet armchairs and a big screen where they can all settle down to catch up on Gemma's Love Island antics.

The family home has a cinema room

Among the highlights of the home are the indoor swimming pool, gymnasium and spa area, and the huge garden, where Michael previously revealed they had enjoyed playing Teqball during lockdown.

Gemma can enjoy the swimming pool and spa

The outdoor space has a pristine lawn with sun loungers, and a patio area with a rattan L-shaped sofa and table.

The property has a beautiful garden

The reception room, meanwhile, features the same wooden wall panels as the hallway, with oak flooring and brown leather sofas. Floor-length curtains hang at the windows, while framed family photos, candles and flowers add the decorative touches.

The living room has wood-panelled walls and leather sofas

