Carole Middleton poses in idyllic country kitchen ahead of special celebration

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton posed in an idyllic country home on Instagram – and it looks incredible!

The 67-year-old was pictured standing in a pristine kitchen with wood-framed windows, white marble work surfaces and a large undermount sink with a traditional curved tap. The space had been carefully curated with a large glass vase filled with pink blooms, an additional vase brimming with eucalyptus and Carole was snapped holding a plate of cupcakes.

WATCH: Take a look inside royal homes

The image could have been taken at Carole's private home, Bucklebury Manor, her business HQ or another dreamy space.

Carole Middleton posed her a jaw-dropping kitchen

The post was to promote her business Party Pieces and its new Easter range, the post read: "The countdown to Easter has started! Carole says: "As the days get longer and brighter, we can look forward to the joys of spring; fresh blooms, new beginnings, Easter and more reasons to celebrate. I always love curating the pretty pastels and fun touches for this season, and hope you enjoy the collection too. Easter will be extra special this year, as we can be with friends and family again, so let’s get preparing..."

The collection includes an array of pastel perfect decorations and accessories to get you all set for the Easter long weekend.

Our favourite picks?

This sweet wreath with take you through Easter and beyond.

Yellow flower spring wreath, £29.99, Party Pieces

Ensure the little ones are kept smiling with these bunny-themed plates.

Eco bunny plates, £4.99, Party Pieces

Carole has also launched a special collection for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in red, blue and white.

There's everything from bunting and balloons through to paper cups and party props, and we're sure Her Majesty would approve of the sweet paper crowns!

As well as thinking about how best to mark this special occasion, Carole has been conscious to keep the range as environmentally friendly as possible and with the royals being keen environmentalists, this is a lovely touch.

