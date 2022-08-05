Adele's mortgage payments at $58million home cost 145 times the UK average The Easy on Me singer has splurged on the mansion that belonged to Sylvester Stallone

The average UK monthly mortgage payment is set to rise to £1,285 per month after the Bank of England raised interest rates to 1.75 percent from 1.25 percent on Thursday – but it has been revealed that Adele is paying 145 times that amount on her new LA home.

MORE: Adele's modest London flat is worlds apart from lavish homes with Rich Paul

The Easy on Me singer invested in a $58million (£47.7million) mansion that previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone back in February, and according to DailyMail.com, took out a $38million (£31.2million) mortgage on the property.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele reveals a glimpse inside her living room as she celebrates England score

It is estimated she is now paying $227,000 (£186,920) per month for the home, including property taxes and an assumed five percent interest rate – a staggering amount even for a star with an estimated net worth of $183million (£150million).

MORE: Adele reveals first look at incredible $58million mansion

Adele bought her new home earlier this year, and shared the first photo of the property back in May. A photo posted on Instagram by the 34-year-old showed her and boyfriend Rich Paul holding up the keys to their new home while standing in the grounds to their lavish estate.

Adele has moved into her new home with her boyfriend Rich Paul

The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

MORE: Adele gives biggest hint yet of a permanent US move

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

Sylvester Stallone previously owned the property

There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK. Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room, and a fully-equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.