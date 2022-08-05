Helix Sleep's Labor Day Sale will send you back to school in comfort

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you ever need a reason to get comfortable? Of course not! But when it comes to buying a new mattress, you may need to justify spending a bundle. When it comes to your education, however, you can't compromise on a good night's sleep.

Fortunately, Helix Sleep's Labor Day Sale started early this year so you can invest in amazing sleep while saving a bundle of money. Whether you want to go back to school with a golden sleeping arrangement or you think it's time for a refresh at home, you can save up to $350 on a new mattress until September 1. Plus, Helix will also throw in two free Dream Pillows with any order over $600. Shop some of the sale's highlights below:

Soft Mattresses:

Sunset Mattress, was starting at $799 now $699 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

For those who want to feel like they're sleeping on a cloud, the Sunset mattress is made with premium plushness. It's best for side sleepers who toss and turn a lot in their sleep.

Moonlight Mattress, was starting at $799 now $699 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

Stomach and back sleepers who are all about the softness should look no further than the Moonlight mattress.

Medium Mattresses:

Midnight Luxe, was starting at $1,199 now $1,099 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

Helix's flagship product, Midnight Luxe feature zoned lumbar support and a premium quilted pillow top making the mattress supremely breathable. It's also made with the most popular level of firmness and offers pressure point relief for side sleepers.

Dusk Mattress, was starting at $799 now $699 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

Designed to contour to your body, the Dusk Mattress aims to aid recovery while providing support for your body. It's best suited for back and stomach sleepers.

Firm Mattresses:

Twilight Mattress, was starting at $799 now $699 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

For those who like to feel some extra support while they sleep, this firm mattress has firmer top layers that help to cushion the pressure points of your shoulders and hips. It offers the best support for side sleepers.

Dawn Mattress, was starting at $799 now $699 with code LDSALE100, Helix Sleep

Helix's firm mattress for stomach and back sleepers, the Dawn Mattress has a premium cooling cover and a special design that contours to your body to aid recovery.

Plus, save more when you spend more:

$150 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $1,250+ with code LDSALE150

$200 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $1,700+ with code LDSALE200

$250 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,550+ with code LDSALE250

$300 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,700+ with code LDSALE300

$350 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,950+ with code LDSALE350

