The best memory foam mattresses: from Emma to Simba & more

A good night’s sleep is so important for both our mental and physical health, it makes sense to invest in a high quality mattress. If you’re looking to upgrade yours, you’ve probably considered a memory foam mattress.

First discovered by NASA in the 1960s, memory foam is nothing new, but many consider it an update on traditional spring mattresses. With hybrid options also on the market, read on to find out why the popular body-hugging material could be the right choice for you.

What are memory foam mattresses good for?

Memory foam mattresses are designed to contour to your body shape, providing support and pressure relief. They also absorb movement, reducing tossing and turning at night, which can be particularly beneficial to those who share their bed with a partner or pet.

Made with substances that are resistant to allergens, they’re a great choice for those who are sensitive to house dust mites, as standard spring mattresses contain around 10 million after a few years of use.

How long do memory foam mattresses last?

Memory foam tends to be the most durable mattress type as it doesn’t contain coils which are prone to deteriorating faster. The more high-density foams used in your mattress, the longer it will last. These are often more expensive so you do get what you pay for.

You should expect a standard memory foam mattress to last around five to eight years before it needs replacing. You can increase its longevity by rotating it every three months and using a mattress protector.

What type of memory foam mattress is best?

There are three different types of memory foam mattress; gel, plant-based and full foam. Full foam is made from petroleum-based products, which hold their shape better but are less environmentally friendly. Gel either contains a layer or has it combined with foam throughout the mattress and many shopppers claim this is a cooler option.

Best memory foam mattresses 2022

Emma

Emma Original Mattress, from £249.50, Emma

The UK’s bestselling and most awarded mattress is the Emma Original Mattress. Made from three layers of pressure-relieving Halo memory foam, it promises to be exceptionally comfortable and offers optimum spinal support. Breathable, with temperature regulating tech, it also keeps you cool while you sleep.

Simba

Premium Foam Mattress, from £217.75, Simba

Thanks to its open structure, this Simba mattress offers 30 times more cooling airflow than standard memory foam. It includes a zoned, high-density foam base for extra pressure relief and a hypoallergenic cover.

Eve

The Original Mattress, from £220, Eve

Eve’s award-winning memory foam mattress contains three layers of breathable foam with unique contour zones to perfectly support your body. The moisture-wicking top layer stops you from getting too hot during the night while the middle layer provides the cloud-like comfort.

Nectar

Memory Foam Mattress, from £384.45, Nectar

This bestselling premium memory foam mattress from Nectar is medium-firm and extra thick at 25cm. Its five supportive layers provide excellent pressure relief and spinal alignment. Plus, there’s a quilted cooling cover.

Dunelm

Comfortzone memory foam medium rolled mattress, from £169, Dunelm

With five-star reviews for its comfort, shoppers are seriously impressed with Dunlem’s rolled memory foam mattress. It's finished with a soft touch knitted cover and a hint of spring blossom fragrance for a fresh feel.

Wayfair

Foam mattress by Wayfair Sleep, from £112.99, Wayfair

Wayfair’s affordable memory foam mattress provides excellent comfort with its triple-layer design. It has a firm feel with Orthopaedic qualities, supporting the lower and upper spine, neck and shoulders while also relieving pressure on joints.

