Victoria Beckham's home gym at $24million Miami penthouse is so chic The fashion designer shared a sneak peek inside their lavish US home

Victoria Beckham revealed a rare glimpse inside her family's Miami home on Monday – and it's just as luxurious as you would imagine.

The fashion designer has been enjoying a summer of travel along with her husband David Beckham and their youngest children Cruz and Harper, and they have recently returned to the US to spend some time with their son Romeo, who plays football for Inter Miami CF.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham never skips this workout

While they have already enjoyed trips to watch Romeo play and to see The Weeknd perform, Victoria has still found time to complete her daily workouts, and a photo shared by the former Spice Girls star on Instagram Stories revealed a look inside her incredible home gym.

The spacious room has wooden flooring with mirrors lining one wall, revealing equipment including four bikes lined up where the family could all exercise together, and a pink gym mat with an array of free weights on the floor.

Victoria Beckham revealed a look inside her Miami home gym

The Beckhams' gym has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that wraparound the other side of the room and appear to lead out to their terrace, where two curved rattan sofas can be seen positioned against the wall.

David and Victoria's Miami home is located in the iconic One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.

The Beckhams own a $24million penthouse in Miami

Each residence boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Victoria and David have rarely showcased inside their third home before now, but photos from when the building was constructed revealed that each room has floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views across Miami, while each penthouse in the building also has its own rooftop pool – the perfect spot to cool down and unwind after Victoria's challenging workouts.

