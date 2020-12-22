Olivia Newton-John looked very much in love as she locked lips with her husband John Easterling for a very special reason.

In a bid to raise money for colon cancer research, the couple - who have been married since 2008 - posed for a romantic photo showing them kiss under the mistletoe.

In the heartfelt caption, the 72-year-old actress wrote: "While everyone is preparing for the holidays, did you know that mistletoe isn't just for getting a kiss from that special someone at Christmas?

"Mistletoe has had a long history of medicinal applications for centuries and, modern-day scientists are now exploring its use as a treatment for colon cancer!"

Fans of the star were quick to comment underneath the photograph, with one writing: "Lots of love to you and your loved ones, Olivia. And thanks for your fight against Cancer. Such important work." Another remarked: "Very heart-warming photo. Your foundation's work may one day find our miracle."

Olivia is battling stage 4 cancer, and has been working hard to raise funds for cancer research. Her husband John, who is a rainforest conservationist, and entrepreneur, has been by the side's star since her diagnosis came to light.

The Grease star shared this cute snap

The Australian star shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2018. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

In October, during an interview with Australian programme Nine's Today, Olivia revealed she was "feeling great" and was enjoying self-isolation at her home in America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: "I feel great and I'm so grateful I'm able to be in the countryside. I have my animals and my husband. This has actually been one of the rare times in my whole life where I have been in one place for more than three weeks."

