The royal home feature beating the cost-of-living crisis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The royal family have rather impressive home features, everything from swimming pools to underground tunnels, but it's a humble addition that will be much loved this winter.

SEE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's £11million home is jaw-droppingly beautiful

Many regal residences belonging to the likes of the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all have one thing in common – open fires!

Loading the player...

WATCH: How much does the royal family cost us?

Log burning stoves and fires have proven to be cheaper than electricity and gas heating to run, making them a great way to combat the cost-of-living crisis.

Direct Stoves explains: "A wood burning stove costs about a third of the price of electric heating and approximately 13% less than gas central heating for the average household."

Prince Charles has an open fire at home

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall have revealed an open log fire inside their London home, Clarence House. A picture taken in the well-used Morning Room showed a striking open fireplace at the centre, with a cast iron screen in front and a hearth with decorative detailing.

MORE: Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

RELATED: The Queen's unseen secret rooms at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle showcased her gorgeous fireplace

We've also seen Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children pose outside next to their log store at their countryside abode of Anmer Hall. This ample collection of firewood suggests that the royals have multiple wood-burning fireplaces inside their impressive home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may need their heating a little less now they are stateside, however, their Montecito family home has an impressive selection of grand fireplaces. Fans have been treated to a good look at their stone surround fireplace inside their home office – and we're sure it's super cosy come wintertime.

Of course, wood burners come with an initial upfront cost, but it seems like after the investment they are a great way to save on your energy bills. Would you consider a royal addition to your home?

Portway arundel wood burning stove, £765.95, Direct Stoves

Eco design wood burner, £429.99, Mano Mano

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.