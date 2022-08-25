Prince Charles' secret home abroad he rents out - full tour The Prince of Wales owns a beautiful guesthouse in Viscri

Prince Charles has an extensive property portfolio, including Clarence House and Highgrove House in the UK, but did you know that the Prince of Wales also owns a rural farmhouse in Viscri, a small village in Transylvania?

The royal bought the property in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998.

Typically, he spends a couple of days a year here and the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen. Take a look inside…

The property takes its name from the distinct blue hue of the building.

A rustic aesthetic is maintained throughout, with high ceilings and concrete white walls.

The bedrooms are furnished exclusively with antique Transylvanian furniture. According to the guesthouse's website, there are no televisions or radios, in order to create an atmosphere "of peace and tranquility".

Three of the bedrooms' en-suites feature their own bathtub. This space is decorated with patterned wallpaper and hand-painted plates, reflecting authentic Transylvanian culture.

A different bathroom in the home has a freestanding tub. The tapestry hanging on the wall is a traditional Transylvanian feature, and is one of many hanging throughout the house.

The guest house has its own outdoor breakfast barn, complete with an enormous bread oven.

