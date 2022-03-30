Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's living room gets on-trend addition

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Charles' wife Duchess Camilla has revealed a new addition at their London home, Clarence House – and it's so trendy.

WOW: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's vast country mansion belongs on a postcard

On Tuesday, Camilla shared a video from one of their receptions rooms for her personal project, The Reading Room, and we spotted a gorgeous house plant in a sage green pot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended Prince Philip's memorial

It appears to be a coal berry plant with small red berries and shiny rounded leaves. The glazed pot has an embossed stamp on the front which is just visible in the frame.

The Duchess debuted a plant this week

The addition ticks off two interiors trends - plants and chic green!

Shop Camilla's exact plant pot:

Mint green heritage pot, £27.99, Sproutl

We also love this similar design ideal for your outdoor plants:

Ceramic pot, £30, Homebase

The Duchess has revealed another part of the same room which has wooden framed pictures on the wall and a selection of vases and pots perfect for displaying freshly cut flowers.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's heartfelt tribute to late brother inside home with Prince Charles

STORY: Do the royal family pay rent?

Clarence House was inherited by Prince Charles, and although the royal carried out extensive renovations to the property, he has been keen to keep many of the features that his grandmother, the Queen Mother, had when she resided there.

Camilla's green lounge is very chic

As well as their central London home, the couple have a spectacular country retreat in Gloucestershire. Highgrove House is the location of choice for the royal couple when they don't have any official engagements in the UK capital.

MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's surprising A-list feature at country home

Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and most notably, its stunning gardens.

The royals have a gorgeous home

In the summer months, both Charles and Camilla like to enjoy the great outdoors, with Charles a keen gardener and Camilla rather partial to reading in the garden. It sounds like bliss!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.