Prince Charles pictured at secret home 1,500 miles from London

The Prince of Wales has been spotted at one of his holiday homes – in the rather lowkey and unexpected location of Transylvania, Romania.

Prince Charles was photographed out hiking within his estate in the Valea Zalanului region. In images obtained by the Daily Mail, the Queen's son was dressed down for his walk sporting stone-coloured trousers, a shirt rolled up at the sleeves and a pair of sensible hiking boots.

The royal actually purchased the property in 2006 after falling in love with the country back in the 90s during a visit, and he's been a regular visitor there ever since.

Typically, Charles spends a couple of days a year in the country, while the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

The property is decorated in local style

The letting listing explains that three of the bedrooms' en-suites feature their own bathtub. This space is decorated with patterned wallpaper and hand-painted plates, reflecting authentic Transylvanian culture.

The royal, along with his wife Duchess Camilla, has an extensive property portfolio, including his main home in London, Clarence House. The incredible residence has previously been home to several senior royals including the Queen and the Queen Mother, who lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002.

The royal owns multiple homes

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there in a touching tribute to her. Fans occasionally get to glimpse inside the walls when Charles records video messages from his home, which he did more often during the pandemic.

The royal also has Highgrove and Birkhall to retreat to when he wants an escape from hectic London life.

