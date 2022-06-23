Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's luxury A-list feature at country home - photos The Queen's son has owned the beautiful home since 1980

In addition to their main residence of Clarence House in London, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla own a magnificent countryside retreat called Highgrove House. It has all the regal additions you would expect, but there's also an A-list touch – a stunning outdoor pool.

MORE: 10 little known facts about the royal family's secret swimming pool

A retro snap of Prince William when he was a toddler shows him and his father Charles strolling alongside the pool one summer's day. At the time, the pool was lined with a white picket fence and an abundance of flowerbeds brightened up the area.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles makes a surprise appearance on reality TV show

A more recent aerial image of the property shows off the outdoor pool in all its glory, beautifully positioned with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens but perhaps only members of the public who have visited will know about the pool.

REVEALED: Prince Charles' heightened security at countryside home – report

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's top secret room and private tunnel at family home revealed

The pool can be seen in this throwback photo

While it may come as a surprise that the royal has his own swimming spot for a private dip it's not unheard of in royal residences. In fact, did you know that Buckingham Palace even has its own pool?

It's a hit with royal children and Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all took their first strokes in the palace's secret pool!

The outdoor pool can be seen clearly from above

Members of the Staff Sports Club can also use the pool, provided it doesn't clash with one of the royals' swims.

READ: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to move into the Queen's rarely-visited home – report

"The rule is that if a staff member is swimming and one of the Royals appears, they have to get out, unless invited to remain, which often happens," Brian Hoey explained in his book, Not In Front of the Corgis: Secrets Of Life Behind The Royal Curtains.

Highgrove is Prince Charles' country retreat

"If when the staff member turns up a Royal is already in the pool, the servant, and this includes senior members such as the Private Secretary or Keeper of the Privy Purse, will not attempt to join them."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.