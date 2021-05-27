Prince Charles has opened his idyllic Scottish holiday home to the public The Castle of Mey was once owned by the Queen Mother

As well as Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate, Prince Charles also owns a second holiday home in Scotland, Castle of Mey in Caithness. The beautiful property has hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in August 2018, and there is also an on-site lodge which is open to the public again following coronavirus restrictions.

The castle was bought by the Queen Mother in 1952 after the death of her husband, King George VI, and was inherited by Charles after her death in 2002. The Queen Mother visited the castle every August and October until she was 101!

In May 2019, Prince Charles opened a new ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle, the Granary Lodge. It is currently closed amid the pandemic, but past photos show that the interiors are truly beautiful. Take a look…

The living room

The cosy living room features high ceilings with wooden vaults and an exposed brick wall with a log fireplace. There are two enormous blue patterned sofas, and two red armchairs. The windows at the back of the room overlook the expansive grounds of the property.

The bathroom

One of the bathrooms in the luxury suites features a freestanding bath and his and hers sinks. The walls are painted light blue, with white wainscoting.

The bedroom

A bedroom inside of Granary Lodge at the Castle of Mey features a king-sized bed with a chaise longue at the bottom, and a seating area with two patterned sofas.

When Prince Charles visited the property in May 2019, he was pictured in another bedroom. It features a floral canopy bed, with matching window blinds, and cushions on cream sofas.

The hallway

Prince Charles was photographed in the hallway as he opened the home. It's decorated with duck-egg blue walls and displays various photographs in black and white frames.

