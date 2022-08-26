Carrie Underwood shares first look inside impeccable kitchen in sprawling family home The country music singer lives in Tennessee

Carrie Underwood stunned fans when she gave them a never-before-seen glimpse inside her unbelievable kitchen at her 400-acre family farm in Tennessee.

The country music singer took to Instagram on Thursday to document a fun girls' day at her home, where she was joined by friends to make soup using all the fresh vegetables she grows in her expansive garden. ,

However, in the process, Carrie gave fans an incredible view of her kitchen and it would certainly make a professional chef proud.

Decorated with matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams, Carrie has kept the space vibrant with clean lines and matching white appliances, such as her wall-mounted cupboards and extractor hood above her state-of-the-art stove.

There are some contrasting colors though as the wall behind the stove features grey concrete and there is a large black breakfast bar with built-in storage in the center of the space, alongside a black sink.

Carrie also shared a couple of videos that revealed the kitchen is an open-plan design that connects to a family room that leads out to the garden.

Carrie's kitchen is a chef's dream

Opposite the main cooking appliances, there also appears to be another part of the kitchen that houses more storage cupboards and worktops in the same colorway.

Captioning the fun photos, Carrie wrote: "What a fun girls' day! We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva! Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped, and laughs were abundant as we tried something new!"

She added: "Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can't wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!"

Carrie's kitchen is huge

Carrie lives in Franklin with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob. The couple spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

