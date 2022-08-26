Philip Schofield gives rare glimpse into private home as he recovers from surgery The This Morning star had eye surgery this week

Phillip Schofield, 60, had eye surgery on Thursday and he's now resting up at his private residence in London – and you won't believe how luxe it is!

LOOK: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate mansion they may leave for Ireland – inside

The This Morning presenter shared glimpses into his private bachelor pad amid his recovery process.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares rare video of daughter Molly

Firstly, the star allowed fans to see his television set as he enjoyed Only Murders in the Building on Disney Plus. His screen is positioned on a chrome stand on top of a black sideboard, which could well be in Phillip's bedroom.

The next series of snaps were selfies of the star cosied up in bed. He donned a pair of ski goggles in an attempt to stop him sleeping on his front and damaging his tender eye. The star also wore an eye patch to protect it. The images revealed that Phil has classic white sheets and hotel-style pillows. This is the perfect contrast to his black headboard with tufted detail.

The star revealed his TV set up at home

Phil's recent surgery was one of two to correct the floaters in his vision, which appear as small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs. They are caused by gel inside your eyes changing. They're generally more common among older people and can be caused by retinal detachment.

Writing after his first operation, Phil said: "These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky. It is mood/mind and life-changing for me."

PHOTOS: This Morning stars' super-chic homes: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, more

SEE: Phillip Schofield's former marital home was so stunning - see inside

The father-of-two moved into his own place back in 2020, after he moved out of his family home following coming out as gay. Since then, he has allowed fans to see small glimpses into his home life including his cosy lounge and beautiful garden space.

Phil has a luxurious bedroom

The £2million property in Chiswick has an impressive outdoor space, and Phil has added a fire pit and dining set, making it a great place for entertaining.

His gorgeous fire pit is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020. It is positioned on his natural stone patio tiles. There are also wooden panelled fences with climber plants around the perimeter and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.