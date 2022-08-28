Meghan Markle’s luxury recording studio built for her by Spotify revealed The Duchess of Sussex launched Archetypes earlier this week

Meghan Markle dominated headlines this week as she aired the first episode of her Spotify podcast series, Archetypes.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxe master bathroom has impressive feature

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by close friend and tennis legend Serena Williams for the debut instalment of the series, titled The Misconception of Ambition - launched online alongside a clip recorded from within a glamorous recording studio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares glimpse inside luxe new recording studio

Recording from a plush, homely studio, the wife of Prince Harry looked radiant for the first episode, donning a pair of cigarette trousers from Annie Bing along with a caramel-hued striped blouse to complete her tonal aesthetic.

We couldn’t help but notice the minimalist, chic décor within Meghan’s recording studio, visible from an official podcast clip shared on Spotify’s Instagram account.

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely seen rooms inside £11m home are so grand

Meghan filmed from inside the plush recording space

The Duchess was seated on a velour loveseat in whimsical sage, which was placed on a rich Turkish-style rug in warm earthy tones.

An elegant canvas floor lamp with wooden legs brought warmth to the Duchess’ recording space, while exposed cladding on the walls and slate grey feature walls completed the room’s welcoming aesthetic.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

RELATED: Prince Harry 'does not feel safe in the UK' - lawyers reveal in High Court case

According to royal journalist Elizabeth Holmes, the mother-of-two’s podcast recording space could actually be within the $15m Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth shared a screenshot from a close source, which read: "Asked a friend who works for Spotify, and it’s both! Spotify built her a home studio but she also goes into their LA office to record sometimes."

Meghan and Harry's lavish LA mansion reportedly has a new recording studio

It is not known whether the clip shared by Spotify is from the music platform’s own studio, or the bespoke space built for Meghan in her lavish LA abode.

A recording studio isn’t the only extraordinary feature the Sussex’s home boasts. With nine bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms, Harry and Meghan certainly aren’t short on space.

It has also been reported that the couple have a spa within their home with a separate dry and wet sauna, while the New York Post also reported there is a massage room.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.