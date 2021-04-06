Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home is a wonderland in new photo The Queen and Prince Charles were pictured on the grounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have moved to a new £11.2million home in Montecito, California, with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but the pair still have Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate to use as their base when they return for visits to the UK.

SEE: Inside Frogmore Cottage, where Princess Eugenie is raising royal baby

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry pays £2.4million Frogmore Cottage renovation billl

It is currently occupied by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered them use of the property to accommodate their growing family, and a new picture of the Queen and her son Prince Charles, gave fans a rare look at the grounds.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

The Queen and Prince Charles at the Frogmore Estate

The image was shared in honour of Easter, and showed her Majesty and the Prince of Wales standing at the end of a bridge over the lake of the gardens, with blooming daffodils and a blossom tree at one side.

In total, the grounds of the Frogmore Estate cover a total of 33 acres within Home Park, which adjoins to Windsor Castle, where the Queen has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new £11million home is full of hidden references

The caption reads: "The Queen and the Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.

This image is one of two released to mark the Easter weekend. Head over to @clarencehouse to see the second photograph."

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Frogmore House is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted their wedding reception in May 2018, while their residence, Frogmore Cottage, is situated at the front.

The lake seen running behind the Queen and Prince Charles in their most recent photo also backs onto Frogmore Cottage.

It is listed as a Grade-II building, and is believed to feature five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery.

In 2019, the house was renovated and reportedly cost the Sovereign Grant a total of £2.4million.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.