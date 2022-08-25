Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxe master bathroom has impressive feature The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet. Officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, the property has some pretty spectacular features - including a bathtub with a view!

The building boasts nine bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms, and QS Supplies has analysed the information known about the couple's bathroom to create a render of the space.

The amazing 3D floor plan reveals a freestanding bathtub positioned underneath a window, ideal for a soak while drinking in the idyllic vistas. The image also reveals that the master en suite comes with an open fire and a generous vanity unit and counter.

It has also been reported that the couple have a spa within their home with a separate dry and wet sauna, while the New York Post also reported there is a massage room.

A Giggster listing revealed photographs of the on-site games room as well as the underground wine cellar with ample space for hundreds of bottles of vino.

Prince Harry and Meghan have an impressive master bathroom

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their two children Archie and Lilibet, and the children aren't left out either when it comes to luxurious features. There is a vast outdoor pool which is perfect for family swimming lessons.

The family have an outdoor pool - and it's amazing

The previous home listing also reveals an outside playground. It comes complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. Design wise, each feature follows the green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

The couple also have a base in the UK which is Frogmore Cottage where they used to reside with son Archie. At present, Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is staying at the home along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

The couple still lease the UK base of Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry has recently renewed the lease on the Windsor-based home, meaning it's likely we will see him return here for visits in the future.

