How to celebrate Christmas like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex previously shared her guide to hosting

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for their first Christmas as a family-of-four in Montecito, California. Prince Harry and Meghan were already parents to two-year-old Archie when they welcomed daughter Lilibet in June.

While the Sussexes are likely to enjoy the festive season privately, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives close by in Los Angeles, a past interview with Grazia gives us a good idea of what their celebrations will look like.

The Duchess shared a series of tips with the publication as the founder of lifestyle blog The TIG, all of which make for a surprisingly affordable day come 25 December. Here are our favourites.

Meghan Markle's Christmas dinner tips

"Have each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen," said Meghan. "If you do not have a proper set-up, use your dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet."

"Purchase silver serving trays, platters and nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d'ouevres passing."

Prince Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas with their one-year-old son Archie

Meghan Markle's Christmas decoration tips

"When creating a table-scape, keep it simple and crisp with an all white tablecloth, runner and napkins. Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cultery. All white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centerpiece."

"Traditionally, garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell bannister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room."

"Use mint julep cups or Moscow mule mugs as low vases instead of drinking mugs. Fill with savoury herbs or all white florals."

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is likely to join the couple at Christmas

Meghan Markle's favourite Christmas drink

The Duchess also shared her recipe for an Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail:

4 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp of cinnamon + 1 tsp cardamom + 1tsp of powdered ginger

1/2 tsp of clove

6-8 dried dates soaked in water

Your favorite bourbon

Cinnamon sticks

"Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and add 4-6oz into the pot depending on your friends' palates. Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass. Super pretty and equally delicious!"

