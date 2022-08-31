Charles Spencer pays poignant tribute to Princess Diana with moving photo The late Princess of Wales' brother has posted a photo

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a poignant tribute to his late sister, Princess Diana, and the special post appears to have a hidden message to the monarchy.

SEE: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares rare photo of their mum

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old shared a photograph of a Union Jack flying at half-mast on the top of Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer captures magical moment at family home

It marks 25 years to the day that the Princess tragically died in Paris and Charles posted the sombre photo with no caption at all, letting the symbol of the flag flying low do all the talking.

Earl Charles Spencer flew his flag at half-mast in tribute

Flying a flag at half-mast is seen as a sign of respect when someone passes away, and Buckingham Palace received a huge backlash at the time when the flag wasn't lowered in the wake of the tragic news. However, the flag did then fly at half-mast for Diana's funeral and then again on the anniversary of her death.

Royal fans leave tributes to the late Princess

Althorp House itself will hold a lot of memories for Charles Spencer, as it's the family home where he grew up with his sisters. Charles inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992, and it is also where the late Princess is buried, on a small special island.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares alarming photo of Princess Diana's former home

DISCOVER: Princess Diana's childhood home could rival a royal residence – inside photos

Charles has since built a special temple on the property, which is where members of the public can come and pay their respect to 'The People's Princess'. He has since shared photos of the iconic building where flowers are often left by guests.

Althorp House is also believed to be the first place in which Prince Charles first met Diana, when he was invited to the house by her sister, Sarah Spencer.

Are you a Princess Diana fan? Remember the late People's Princess with our special collection. Shop it here.

The Grade I listed property is open to visitors on various days throughout the year, and members of the public can tour many parts of the home but are prohibited to take photographs inside.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.